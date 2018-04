NEW YORK (AFP) – Wall Street stocks fell sharply on Tuesday (April 24) on worries about higher interest rates and disappointment over corporate earnings that have not met lofty expectations.

At the closing bell, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was at 24,022.07, down 1.7 per cent.

The broad-based S&P 500 shed 1.3 per cent to 2,634.48, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index dropped 1.7 per cent to 7,007.18.

