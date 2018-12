NEW YORK (AFP) - The Dow sank 2 per cent in afternoon trading on Thursday (Dec 20), as worries about a possible US government shutdown added to angst over Federal Reserve policy and trade conflicts.

Near 1840 GMT, the Dow Jones Industrial Average had lost 2 per cent to 22,848.22.

The broad-based S&P 500 dropped 1.8 per cent to 2,463.01, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index lost 2 per cent at 6,504.39.