Dow falls 2% following weak Apple sales forecast

NEW YORK (AFP) - Wall Street's losses deepened in early trading on Thursday (Jan 3), with Apple falling hard after cutting its sales forecast due to weakness in China.

Near 1510 GMT, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 2 per cent at 22,878.06, with Apple shedding 8.8 per cent.

The broad-based S&P 500 fell 1.7 per cent to 2,467.38, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index dropped 2.1 per cent to 6,526.26.

After US markets closed Wednesday, Apple announced that it was trimming its sales forecast for the most recent quarter, citing steeper-than-expected "economic deceleration" in China amid the US-China trade war.