NEW YORK (AFP) - Wall Street stocks rallied to close out a difficult week on Friday (July 15), with the Dow jumping more than 2 per cent following strong retail sales data and Citigroup results.

The blue-chip Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 2.2 per cent to 31,288.26.

The broad-based S&P 500 gained 1.9 per cent to 3,863.16, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index advanced 1.8 per cent to 11,452.42.