NEW YORK (AFP) - The Dow finished at a fresh record on Wednesday (Jan 6) as Wall Street largely shrugged off unrest in Washington caused by angry supporters of President Donald Trump, who forcefully occupied the US Capitol.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average ended at 30,829.40, up 1.4 per cent.

The broad-based S&P 500 gained 0.6 per cent to 3,748.14, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index shed 0.6 per cent at 12,740.79.