Doubts over US-China talks send STI skidding

Doubts over the trade talks and high tension in Hong Kong put local investors in a nervy state yesterday.

Their jitters sent the Straits Times Index (STI) skidding 23.65 points, or 0.7 per cent, to end at 3,240.65 despite better-than-expected earnings results from DBS Group Holdings and ST Engineering.

Elsewhere, China, Japan, Malaysia, South Korea and Taiwan all posted sizeable losses, but Australia bucked the trend.

A trader noted: "When it came to influencing sentiment, Wall Street's record closing last Friday did next to nothing in Asia."

Global equities have rallied in recent weeks on hopes that a mini US-China trade deal will be signed this month. That gained further credence after Beijing said last Thursday that Washington agreed to roll back some tariffs.

But not for the first time, the United States sent confusing signals after the announcement, which only rekindled fears that a deal could be out of reach.

ING Asia-Pacific chief economist and research head Robert Carnell said: "From our perspective, some rollback of tariffs would need to be delivered in order for China to sign up to any deal."

Trading volume here was 1.79 billion shares worth $1.29 billion, with losers trumping gainers 275 to 138.

Among STI counters, Venture Corporation, which fell 5.8 per cent to $15.63, faced a sell-off after analysts downgraded the electronics manufacturer despite last Friday's positive earnings result.

UOB Kay Hian analyst John Cheong wrote: "Near-term outlook is expected to be weak as the volatile economic environment has caused margin pressure and clients to delay several new product launches."

But DBS Equity Research analyst Ling Lee Keng expects Venture to stand out in the medium term for "its strength in various technology domains and partnership with key industry leaders".

The banks were mixed. DBS bank added 0.1 per cent to $26.64 after posting a 15 per cent rise in the third quarter that beat expectations.

OCBC Bank dipped 0.2 per cent to $11.11, while United Overseas Bank fell 0.3 per cent to $26.86.

ST Engineering lost 2.9 per cent to $4.00 after posting a 3.4 per cent earnings rise for the third quarter.

OCBC Investment Research is of the view that backed by a strong order book, ST Engineering's growth outlook "remains sanguine", but noted that following the stock's 15 per cent climb this year, upside may be diminishing.