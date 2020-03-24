Dollar down as Fed unveils unprecedented steps to backstop debt

NEW YORK • The dollar fell yesterday after the United States Federal Reserve took unprecedented steps to backstop a range of debt in an attempt to offset the "severe disruptions" to the economy caused by the coronavirus outbreak.

The steps include the establishment of new programmes that will lend against student loans, credit card loans and US government backed-loans to small businesses, as well as new programmes to buy bonds of larger employers and make loans to them.

Existing purchases of US Treasuries and mortgage-backed securities will be expanded as much as needed "to support smooth market functioning and effective transmission of monetary policy to broader financial conditions and the economy", the Fed said.

Mr Craig Erlam, senior market analyst at Oanda Europe, said: "There's no doubting that the Fed is doing everything within its power to see the economy through this period of unbelievable turmoil."

Investors are now waiting on the US government to pass stimulus to support the economy.

"I think the one thing we really need to see is more fiscal ammunition coming to the fore," said senior currency strategist Mazen Issa at TD Securities in New York.

"You've got to think about those that are asked to be socially distant and stay home from work and not earn a pay cheque and they're taking their time to make them whole. They need to speed it up."

Senate Democrats objected to a US$1 trillion-plus (S$1.46 trillion-plus) stimulus Bill on Sunday as being overly weighted towards corporate interests at the expense of healthcare workers, hospitals and state and local governments.

The dollar index against a basket of peers was last at 101.79, down 0.7 per cent on the day.

The dollar had gained before the Fed action as stocks plunged, raising concerns that the multiple central bank actions so far to ease liquidity across markets have not been effective.

The euro was last up 0.98 per cent against the dollar at US$1.0799.

The greenback's earlier rise was also fuelled by a turnaround in dollar positions among hedge funds to a net short from an overall long bet, latest positioning data shows.

That raised speculation that the dollar's rally could be partly explained by short-covering by traders.

REUTERS