Founded in 1984, Worldwide Flight Services is the world's largest air cargo logistics provider and one of the leading providers of ground handling and technical services.

Its 32,300 employees serve more than 300 customers at 164 major airports in 18 countries on five continents, which include key strategic hubs in Europe and North America.

The company has a diversified customer base, including the largest airlines, logistics and e-commerce players in the world.

Based on financial statements for the 12 months ended March 31, it has a book value of about €261 million (S$361 million), with net tangible assets of negative €829 million.

The earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation, or Ebitda, attributable to the company is about €232 million, and its net profit before tax and non-controlling interests is €66 million.

It is backed by American private equity firm Cerberus Capital Management, which bought the French firm in 2018 for about €1.2 billion.