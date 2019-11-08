Disney shares get earnings boost from parks, films

CALIFORNIA (REUTERS) - Theme parks and a remake of The Lion King boosted Disney's quarterly earnings on Thursday (Nov 7), beating Wall Street expectations.

The company's earnings arrived just days before its streaming service Disney + is set to launch, as it attempts to become a powerhouse in a market dominated by Netflix.

But it hasn't come cheap, with investments to build streaming media services increasing from a year earlier.

Meanwhile, Disney's movie business benefited from box office hits like Toy Story 4, and the remakes of Aladdin and The Lion King.

Its parks were also a source of strength.

All that helping to drive up Disney's revenue, which rose 34 per cent to about US$19 billion (S$25.82 billion).

That's up from about US$14 billion in the same period last year.

Disney shares got a boost from the solid earnings report - up in after-hours trading.