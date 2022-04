World-renowned tea producer Dilmah is looking to expand its business by 50 per cent in the next five years, as it invests in new innovations and technologies while developing new revenue streams, said chief executive Dilhan Fernando.

The 53-year-old said that Dilmah, one of Sri Lanka's biggest companies, is valued at about US$500 million (S$680 million). It was founded in 1988 by his father Merrill Fernando, who is in his 90s.