Digital health provider expands AIA tie-up

Digital health provider WhiteCoat is expanding its partnership with AIA to provide on-demand telemedicine services to customers of AIA's Integrated Shield plan.

WhiteCoat first partnered AIA in April to service the insurer's corporate client base.

From this month, it will be available to policyholders of AIA HealthShield Gold Max plan via their mobile devices.

It is understood that HealthShield policyholders will enjoy a preferential fee for consultations. WhiteCoat's general consultation fee during office hours is $25. Medicine is charged separately.

WhiteCoat is one of the first telemedicine start-ups approved under the Ministry of Health's regulatory sandbox. It employs a team of doctors and marries bricks-and-mortar healthcare with digital efficiency.

Its smartphone app provides a one-stop seamless service covering consultation, diagnosis and medical referrals.

AIA's corporate client base comprises around 1.2 million employees and their dependants. The number of AIA HealthShield Gold Max policyholders is understood to be roughly 700,000.

It takes users of WhiteCoat's app less than 12 minutes to consult a doctor, from the time a call is logged until payment is done.

Medicine is delivered in around 90 minutes, via a partnership with Grab.

MEDICAL CARE AT HOME Our strategic partnership with WhiteCoat offers AIA policyholders access to immediate medical care without having to leave home. AIA SINGAPORE'S MEDICAL DIRECTOR ALAN ONG, on the healthcare tie-up.

In a statement, AIA Singapore's medical director Alan Ong said: "AIA always has our customers' best interests at heart and we are actively exploring the use of digital technologies to enable healthier, longer, better lives. Our strategic partnership with WhiteCoat offers AIA policyholders access to immediate medical care without having to leave home."

He added that telemedicine is particularly useful for those who suffer mobility issues, such as the elderly.

WhiteCoat founder and chief executive Bryan Koh said the extension of the service to AIA's individual policyholders is yet another milestone "towards making WhiteCoat the everyday go-to digital healthcare provider for all healthcare-related matters".

Mr Koh said: "Bearing in mind that we officially launched about a year ago, we are heartened to know that AIA has recognised how our services are able to impact the lives of the everyday Singaporean. We continue to do so by enhancing our technology to provide seamless healthcare."

WhiteCoat's services have been integrated with AIA's healthcare app. Should a specialist referral be required following a consultation with WhiteCoat, policyholders may request to be referred directly to AIA's Quality Healthcare Partners (AQHP). Referrals can be seamlessly issued within the same session, providing policyholders access to more than 200 private medical specialists across 26 medical disciplines.

This addresses a common pain point for patients who are referred by GPs to specialists. Many are unclear on which specialist is appropriate, and how to go about making an appointment. Policyholders who consult with an AQHP will be provided benefits such as competitive outpatient consultation fees and enhanced pre-and post-hospitalisation cover.