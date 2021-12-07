Didi's NY delisting plan a warning to investors

HONG KONG • Even by the volatile standards of Chinese stocks, the swings in Didi Global last Friday were extraordinary.

In the span of just a few hours, shares of the ride-hailing giant flipped from a 16 per cent gain to a 12 per cent loss, bounced back into positive territory, then turned lower yet again. And that was all before the opening bell in New York.

By day's end, Didi had plunged 22 per cent, catalysing losses in United States-traded Chinese stocks that now amount to more than US$1 trillion (S$1.37 trillion) since February.

Friday's gut-wrenching ride - triggered by Didi's announcement of plans to switch its listing to Hong Kong from New York just five months after going public - shows how perilous betting on Chinese equities remains more than a year into President Xi Jinping's campaign to remake the country's tech sector along with much else in Asia's largest economy.

While the broad contours of Mr Xi's vision are clearer than they were in November last year, the world is still in the dark on policy details that could prove crucial to the future of China's biggest listed companies.

Knee-jerk hopes that Didi's announcement might signal an inflection point in the Chinese government's crackdown quickly faded as the company's 127-word statement left investors groping for answers on how the US delisting would play out.

The bigger question now hanging over Chinese stocks is: How much pain is Mr Xi willing to inflict on investors as he tightens his grip on the data-rich private sector and tries to make China's economy more equitable?

Perhaps the only certainty is that shareholder interests will take a distant back seat to those of the Communist Party of China.

Didi's travails "serve as a reminder of the regulatory risks in Chinese stocks", said IG Asia market strategist Yeap Jun Rong.

The stock's sell-off - which sent the Nasdaq Golden Dragon China Index down by the most since 2008 last Friday and dragged the Hang Seng Tech Index to a fresh low in Hong Kong yesterday - has been particularly painful for money managers and Wall Street analysts who turned bullish on Chinese equities in recent weeks.

Didi's delisting plan came at the urging of Beijing, which opposed the company's New York initial public offering (IPO) because of concerns about potential leakage of sensitive data to the authorities in the US, China's main geopolitical rival, according to sources.

A Didi representative did not respond to a request for comment last Friday.

China's securities regulator said on Sunday that it respects companies' choices on where to list their stock. It called reports that regulators are telling firms to drop their American listings "completely misleading".

The saga fits a pattern of regulatory surprises since November last year, when Beijing torpedoed the blockbuster IPO of Mr Jack Ma's Ant Group days before it was due to start trading. Mr Xi has made clear that Communist Party priorities - including data security, tighter control over tech giants, and more equitable distribution of wealth under the "common prosperity" framework - take precedence over the treatment of local and international investors.

Didi's delisting suggests Mr Xi is becoming more confident he can achieve his aims without the help of US capital markets.

Optimists argue that much of this is already priced in. Alibaba Group Holding offers just one example of how far valuations have tumbled: Shares of the e-commerce giant trade at an all-time low of 13 times analysts' projected earnings for the next 12 months, down from almost 30 a year ago.

The slump has created buying opportunities for investors with longer time horizons, according to Mr Sam Le Cornu, co-founder and chief executive of Stonehorn Global Partners, which has been adding to its Alibaba holdings. But Mr Le Cornu also cautioned in an interview with Bloomberg Television last Friday that the path forward for China's tech industry is likely to remain rocky.

Didi is targeting March for a filing on its Hong Kong listing, according to sources familiar with the matter. The scale of the undertaking is daunting: Apart from the technical logistics of determining a fair price, the company's management will also have to contend with potential lawsuits.

And there is also no guarantee that Hong Kong will sign off on the plan.

Didi's original motivation for pursuing a US listing was based in part on an insistence from Hong Kong regulators that the company obtain proof of the legality of its business - a difficult ask given that many of the company's drivers remain unlicensed.

More broadly, regulatory risk for Chinese companies shows few signs of dissipating.

Beijing is said to be drafting regulations to effectively ban companies from going public on foreign stock markets through variable interest entities, while the US government is pushing ahead with efforts to boot Chinese companies off American stock exchanges for not complying with Washington's disclosure requirements.

"Capital will only go where there's confidence," Mr Le Cornu said. "If you continue to put a cloud of uncertainty around the regulatory environment, people aren't going to be buying these stocks."

BLOOMBERG