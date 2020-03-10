Derivatives trading hits record high in February: SGX report

The Singapore Exchange's derivatives daily average volume (DDAV) hit a record high last month at 1.2 million contracts.

DDVA includes equities, foreign exchange (FX) and commodities. Total volume for the month was up 32 per cent year on year to 24 million contracts, close to a high set in May 2019 during a period of heightened trade tensions, according to its latest market statistics report.

Equity index futures rose 26 per cent to 17.8 million from a year ago, while FX futures was up 52 per cent year on year to 2.4 million. Commodity derivative volume climbed 64 per cent to 2.4 million.

In Singapore, the total securities market turnover rose 44 per cent year on year to $27.5 billion last month. Securities daily average value was up 30 per cent to $1.4 billion year on year.

The Straits Times Index posted negative 4.4 per cent in total returns or negative 6.5 per cent in US dollar terms.

The market turnover value of exchange-traded funds (ETF) on SGX surged to $356 million, more than three times the $103 million recorded a year ago.

SGX said that diversification across multiple asset classes boosted the ETF market amid volatility. The combined trading turnover for "safe haven" assets like gold and bond ETFs was at $169 million, up six times year on year.

Total equity and debt fundraising were up 75 per cent to $75.6 billion last month from a year ago.

THE BUSINESS TIMES