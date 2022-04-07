Demand for online connectivity puts data centres like Equinix in hyperdrive

California-based data centre giant Equinix is teaming up with large institutional investors such as Prudential and GIC to build hyperscale data centres, as consumers increasingly turn to the Internet for everything, from remote work to entertainment and shopping.

With demand rising, businesses are also looking at independent data centres to help them go beyond their ageing in-house information technology (IT) systems and tap opportunities in the fast-growing digital marketplace.

While relatively smaller companies can tap cloud services to kick-start their digital transformation journey, bigger players need dedicated sites to host their mission-critical infrastructure aimed at accelerating the implementation of digital-first strategies.

Additionally, the explosion of Internet usage and data consumption in recent years means that even top cloud service providers such as Amazon, Microsoft, Google and Oracle are knocking on the doors of data centre companies such as Equinix, seeking a larger share of interconnection bandwidth - the capacity for direct and private traffic exchange between key business partners.

Equinix is a leader in the global carrier-neutral colocation market.

A carrier-neutral colocation data centre does not have any affiliations with any network provider. This means it can partner with a wider range of providers to offer more diverse network infrastructure to its clients.

"We support the digital infrastructure that is enabling all the transformation that is occurring around the world," said Mr Jeremy Deutsch, president of Equinix's Asia-Pacific region.

Equinix owns and operates a network of 240 International Business Exchange data centres located in 66 major metros in 27 countries.

In Singapore, it operates five data centres that are used as business hubs by about 780 companies, including 215 network carriers, as well as 220 cloud and IT service providers.

The centres also support the world's largest Internet peering exchange operator, Germany's DE-CIX, and one of the world's three mobile GRX (GPRS Roaming Exchange) peering points in the world supported by the GSM Association.

Mr Deutsch said a growing number of companies are embracing the idea of building a data-driven business to scale their operations and unlock the competitive advantage offered by technologies such as 5G, Internet of Things, artificial intelligence and machine learning.

This accelerated digital transformation is driving demand for massively scalable server architectures and virtual networking, referred to as hyperscale infrastructure.

Hyperscale infrastructure involves scalable cloud computing systems with massive numbers of servers connected to a network. Servers can be increased or decreased according to the needs of a network and as performance requirements demand.

According to the latest Global Interconnection Index report, a market study published by Equinix, competitive pressures and external forces such as the Covid-19 pandemic have driven companies to accelerate their digital transformations, with a hybrid multi-cloud now becoming the standard approach to building infrastructure.

Equinix already had a solution to meet this surge in demand: xScale data centres that are wholesale colocation sites engineered to meet the technical, operational and pricing requirements of hyperscalers, such as Amazon Web Services, Google Cloud, Microsoft Azure and Alibaba Cloud.

Mr Deutsche said the xScale data centres are connected by a network node allowing the big cloud and network providers access to their customers and vice versa.

However, given the massive capital requirement to build xScale data centres, Equinix developed a joint venture business model where an investor would take up 80 per cent of the equity.

The company has built several xScale data centres in collaboration with PGIM, the asset management arm of insurance company Prudential, and Singapore's sovereign wealth fund GIC.

In January, Equinix announced its latest agreement with GIC to form a US$525 million (S$713 million) joint venture to develop and operate two xScale data centres in Seoul, South Korea.

The new joint venture will bring the global xScale data centre portfolio to more than US$8 billion across 36 facilities worldwide, the company said.

Last year, GIC announced that it will expand its investment in the Equinix xScale portfolio by US$3.9 billion, on top of the US$1 billion it had announced in 2020.

Mr Deutsche said Equinix will continue to seek more investment opportunities with partners such as GIC to expand its business worldwide and in Singapore, which is regarded as a principal data centre market within the Asia-Pacific region and is Equinix's Asean hub.

"We would love to continue to grow and scale in Singapore, where we have focused around the hub capability it offers," he added.