Deliveroo offers restaurants eco-friendly packaging options

Food delivery firm Deliveroo will be replacing its single-use takeaway packaging with sustainable versions.

It has partnered eco-friendly BioPak to offer over 80 compostable packaging options made from plants and recycled paper at a discounted rate to the delivery firm's restaurant partners in Singapore.

This comes after a soft launch involving selected restaurant partners earlier this year.

Deliveroo has now extended the initiative to its 4,500 restaurants islandwide. The restaurants can order BioPak packaging online at a 20 per cent discount and customise compostable packaging options based on their needs.

Options include delivery bags made from recycled paper, paper takeaway containers, napkins and straws, all of which are certified by the Forest Stewardship Council to have originated from responsibly managed forests.

There are also clear bioplastic cups and bowls and a range of sugarcane pulp takeaway containers derived from rapidly renewable plant sources available.

With this partnership, almost all of the company's packaging options are eco-friendly and compostable, Deliveroo said.

BioPak chief executive Gary Smith said the company's packaging is designed to be durable, plastic-free, recyclable and compostable.

"We hope more restaurants will adopt such environment-friendly packaging and do their part to contribute to a truly circular economy solution," he added.

Deliveroo's other initiatives include a cutlery "opt-out" feature on the app, and a partnership with Impossible Foods, creator of the plant-based Impossible Burger which Deliveroo customers can order.