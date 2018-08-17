Debt-laden Stratech agrees to private equity takeover for $27.5m

The Stratech Group has agreed to place out a 58.4 per cent stake in itself to a private equity investor for US$20 million (S$27.5 million) and to convert about $8.75 million of loans into shares, the surveillance technology company announced on Wednesday after the market closed.

Under the deal, Stratech will place 406.06 million new shares at 6.6 cents apiece to Boulevard Capital Partners, whose fund focuses on infrastructure investments in Asia and South America.

One condition for the placement is the conversion of Stratech's outstanding borrowings from current controlling shareholders David Chew and Leong Sook Ching into new shares at the same per-share price as the placement.

Stratech said it owes $5.5 million to the two shareholders, who are also company directors, with a further $3.25 million committed.

Assuming that the entire $8.75 million is converted, the Boulevard placement will represent a 58.4 per cent stake in Stratech's enlarged share capital.

Upon completion of the placement, Boulevard will have the right to appoint up to three directors to Stratech's board.

Mr Chew, who is executive chairman of the company, and Ms Leong, who is an executive director and the company's chief corporate officer, will continue to have the right to appoint themselves as executive directors.

The deal is also conditional upon Stratech shareholders approving a whitewash waiver to remove the requirement for Boulevard to make a general offer for the company, and to approve the placement itself.

Stratech shares are currently suspended from trading.

The money from the placement will allow Stratech to recapitalise its balance sheet and increase working capital to improve cash flow, the company said.

The placement, if it is completed, will bring some relief to Stratech, which is trying to restructure claims made by its creditors.

The group is formulating a scheme after a previous proposal failed to get the support of enough creditors.

In the year ended March 31, Stratech posted a net loss of $6.86 million, narrower than its year-before loss of $11.8 million.

The mainboard-listed company is on the Singapore Exchange's watch list for failing to maintain a minimum average trading price of 20 cents and a market capitalisation of at least $40 million.

Stratech has until June 2020 to reverse its breach of those conditions, or face mandatory delisting.