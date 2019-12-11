Deadline to register for new Noble shares extended

Investors still holding on to shares of Noble Group, or "Old Noble", have a three-month extension, till March 19 next year, to register with the appointed trustee to receive their shares in new unlisted entity Noble Group Holdings (Noble Holdings).

The original deadline to register with trustee Lucid Issuer Services was Dec 19.

Noble Holdings was formed in the second half of last year, after the embattled Noble Group underwent restructuring.

Unlike the once-mighty commodity trader, with a market value of over US$6 billion (S$8 billion), Noble Holdings operates on a much smaller scale as an energy products and industrial raw materials supply chain manager and is worth less than US$80 million.

The restructuring of Old Noble became effective on Dec 20 last year. As part of the move, all Old Noble assets and business were transferred to Noble Holdings.

Old Noble shareholders are entitled to one Noble Holdings share for every 10 Old Noble shares held. Fractional entitlements will be rounded up to the nearest whole share.

Shareholders must register at www.lucid-is.com/nghlregistration for the entitlements. They will be prompted to set up an account with Fluyd, a sister company of Lucid. The share transfer will be done after KYC (know your customer) checks.

The shares will be issued only in electronic form and held via investors' Fluyd accounts.

