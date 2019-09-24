DBS, ST Engineering and Keppel Corp among top SGX-listed stocks in Temasek portfolio over last 3 years

SINGAPORE - The three top performing Singapore Exchange-listed stocks in Temasek's portfolio over the past three years were DBS, ST Engineering and Keppel Corp, said the exchange on Tuesday (Sept 24).

In a market update, it added that the 15 SGX-listed companies in the state-owned investment firm's portfolio averaged a three-year total return of 6.1 per cent.

This brings their 10-year total return to 82.6 per cent, even as the five-year total return was -0.2 per cent, said the SGX.

Meanwhile, the 10 Singapore-listed trusts in Temasek's portfolio averaged a three-year total return of 42.2 per cent.

This brought the five-year total return for the trusts to 67.4 per cent, and 10-year total return to 82.7 per cent.

Temasek's investment portfolio involves at least 25 listings on the SGX, with a combined market capitalisation of more than $260 billion.

Overall, its portfolio had a net value of $313 billion as at March 31. Its Singapore exposure stands at 26 per cent.

SGX noted that in the past three years, the best-performing SGX-listed stock in Temasek's portfolio was DBS Group Holdings, which was up 88.5 per cent. This was followed by ST Engineering at 33.6 per cent and Keppel Corp at 27.9 per cent.

The trio averaged a three-year total return of 50 per cent, and all three stocks are constituents of the benchmark Straits Times Index (STI).

The best-performing SGX-listed trusts over the same period were Mapletree Logistics Trust, Mapletree Industrial Trust and Mapletree Commercial Trust.

They averaged a three-year total return of 75.6 per cent, bringing their five-year total returns to 119.4 per cent, said the SGX.

It also said that the Mapletree Commercial Trust had been added to the STI with effect from Monday.

The Mapletree Logistics Trust and Mapletree Industrial Trust are also on the STI Reserve List, which is made up of the five highest ranking non-constituents of the STI by market capitalisation.

Other SGX-listed stocks in Temasek's portfolio include Singtel, which has a market capitalisation of $51.9 billion and CapitaLand, at $17.6 billion.

Temasek's 10-year total shareholder return (TSR) stood at 9 per cent, while its 20-year total shareholder return was 7 per cent.

Having anticipated an increasingly challenging environment since last July, it has moderated its investment pace, putting in some $24 billion and divesting $28 billion for the year.

It received dividend income of $9 billion from its portfolio.