DBS, ST Engineering among Temasek's top SGX-listed stocks

The three top-performing Singapore Exchange-listed stocks in Temasek's portfolio over the past three years were DBS Group Holdings, ST Engineering and Keppel Corp, said the exchange yesterday.

It added in a market update that Temasek's best SGX-listed trusts over the same period were Mapletree Logistics Trust (MLT), Mapletree Industrial Trust (MIT) and Mapletree Commercial Trust (MCT).

They averaged a three-year total return of 75.6 per cent.

The 15 SGX-listed companies in the Singapore investment firm's portfolio averaged a three-year total return of 6.1 per cent.

This brings their 10-year total return to 82.6 per cent, even as the five-year total return was minus 0.2 per cent, said the SGX.

Meanwhile, the 10 Singapore-listed trusts in Temasek's portfolio averaged a three-year total return of 42.2 per cent.

This brought the five-year total return for the trusts to 67.4 per cent, and 10-year total return to 82.7 per cent.

Temasek's investment portfolio involves at least 25 listings on the SGX, with a combined market capitalisation of more than $260 billion.

Overall, its portfolio had a net value of $313 billion as of March 31.

Its Singapore exposure stands at 26 per cent.

SGX noted that in the past three years, the best-performing SGX-listed stock in Temasek's portfolio was DBS, which was up 88.5 per cent.

This was followed by ST Engineering at 33.6 per cent and Keppel Corp at 27.9 per cent.

Temasek's investment portfolio involves at least 25 listings on the SGX, with a combined market capitalisation of more than $260 billion. Overall, its portfolio had a net value of $313 billion as of March 31. Its Singapore exposure stands at 26 per cent.

The trio averaged a three-year total return of 50 per cent, and all three stocks are constituents of the benchmark Straits Times Index (STI).

The best-performing SGX-listed trusts over the same period were MLT, MIT and MCT.

MLT was up 84.2 per cent, MIT by 71.9 per cent, and MCT by 70.8 per cent.

This brought their five-year total returns to 119.4 per cent.

It also said that MCT had been added to the STI with effect from Monday.

MLT and MIT are also on the STI reserve list, comprising the five highest-ranking non-constituents of the STI by market capitalisation.

Other SGX-listed stocks in Temasek's portfolio include Singtel, which has a market capitalisation of $51.9 billion, and CapitaLand, at $17.7 billion.

Earlier this week, capital markets and investment group CLSA said in a study that a reorganisation of companies under Temasek's portfolio could revitalise Singapore's equity market.

In its annual review in July, Temasek reported a one-year total shareholder return (TSR) of 1.49 per cent for the 12 months ended March 31, lower than its 12.2 per cent TSR for the same period a year before.

TSR is a compounded and annualised measure that includes dividends paid to its shareholder but excludes its shareholder's capital injections.

Temasek's 10-year TSR stood at 9 per cent, while its 20-year TSR was 7 per cent.

Having anticipated an increasingly challenging environment since July last year, it had moderated its investment pace, investing some $24 billion and divesting $28 billion over the past year.

It received dividend income of $9 billion from its portfolio.