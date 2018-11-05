DBS sees 76% rise in Q3 profit on lower allowances, higher loan income

SINGAPORE - Singapore's biggest lender DBS Group Holdings on Monday (Nov 5) reported that third-quarter net profit rose 76 per cent to $1.41 billion, compared to $802 million for the same period a year ago, when accelerated allowances had been taken for weak oil and gas support service exposures.

Indeed, allowances for credits and other losses also fell 71 per cent to $236 million, from $815 million a year ago.

For the period ended September 30, 2018, net interest income rose 15 per cent to $2.27 billion from an increase in loan volumes and net interest margin. Loans expanded 8 per cent to $340 billion, led by consumer and non-trade corporate loans.

Net fee and commission income was relatively flat, up 1 per cent to $695 million, as higher card fees and wealth management fees were offset by a two-thirds decline in investment banking fees.

Other non-interest income edged up 2 per cent to $407 million, bringing the total income to $3.38 billion, a 10-per-cent increase from a year ago and a record figure.

Net interest margin, a measure of the difference between the interest income generated by banks and the amount of interest paid out to depositors, improved 13 basis points to 1.86, from 1.73 a year ago, in line with higher interest rates in Singapore and Hong Kong.

DBS CEO Piyush Gupta said: "Third-quarter business momentum was sustained amidst heightened geopolitical and economic headwinds. Year-to-date earnings per share is the highest in our history while return on equity is the best in more than a decade.