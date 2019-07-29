DBS Q2 profit jumps 17%to $1.6b, beating market estimates

SINGAPORE - DBS Group Holding's second quarter net profit rose 17 per cent to $1.60 billion from $1.37 billion a year ago on the back of higher total income as "business momentum was sustained".

This beat an average estimate of $1.47 billion from three analysts, according to data from Refinitiv.

Earnings per share (EPS) stood at $2.47, up from $2.12 a year ago. A one-tier tax exempt dividend of 30 cents per share has been declared for the quarter, unchanged from the previous quarter.

This comes as the bank pays dividends on a quarterly basis instead of semi-annually from this year onwards to provide shareholders with a more regular income stream.

DBS shares last closed at $26.88 on Friday, down three cents or 0.11 per cent.

Total income for the three months ended June 30 had rose 16 per cent to $3.71 billion from $3.20 billion a year ago, led by loan growth, net interest margin progression and higher fee income.

Net interest income, which mainly reflects how much more the bank collects on loan interest than from paying interest to depositors, increased 9 per cent to $2.43 billion from $2.22 billion, due to loans growing 5 per cent in constant-currency terms, and net interest margin improving six basis points to 1.91 per cent.

Net fee income rose 9 per cent to "a new high" of $767 million, driven by investment banking, wealth management and cards.

For the first half of 2019, net profit increased 12 per cent to a record $3.25 billion from $2.89 billion a year ago. EPS stood at $2.52, up from $2.25 the year prior. Total income was up 11 per cent to $7.26 million, from $6.56 million the year before.

DBS CEO Piyush Gupta said: "The results reflect the strengths of an entrenched broad-based franchise that is well placed to nimbly navigate market volatility and capture opportunities as they arise."

DBS, the first Singapore bank to kick off the sector's results, maintained its mid-single-digit per cent loan growth forecast for the full year.