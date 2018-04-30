DBS Q1 net profit up 26% to S$1.52b, better-than-expected, on strong loans growth

SINGAPORE - DBS Group Holdings' first-quarter net profit beat expectations with a 26 per cent rise to S$1.52 billion from the previous year, as total income increased 16 per cent to S$3.36 billion.

Analysts polled by Bloomberg had forecast S$1.4 billion in net profit.

This increase in earnings came from broad-based loan and non-interest income growth, as well as a higher net interest margin, the bank said on Monday (April 30).

For the first quarter of 2018, no dividend has been declared on DBS' ordinary shares.

Net interest income increased by 16 per cent to S$2.13 billion from higher loan volumes and net interest margin.

Loans expanded 13 per cent, or S$39 billion in constant-currency terms to S$328 billion from growth across trade, corporate and consumer loans, including S$9 billion from the consolidation of the retail and wealth management business of ANZ.

Meanwhile, expenses increased 12 per cent from the preceding year to S$1.4 billion.

Excluding the consolidation of ANZ and a non-recurring item, underlying expenses were 6 per cent higher.

Shares in DBS last traded 0.9 per cent higher to S$30 apiece on Friday.