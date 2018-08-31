DBS prices Ascendas' 7-year senior debt at 3.265%

SINGAPORE - DBS on Friday (Aug 31) said it has priced $200 million in seven-year senior debt for Ascendas at 3.265 per cent.

The unsecured and unsubordinated notes come under the issuer's $3 billion euro medium term note programme. The notes will mature on Sept 6, 2025, and will be listed on the Singapore Exchange.

Proceeds will towards refinancing existing debts and/or financing potential acquisition opportunities, and for general corporate and working capital purposes.

The joint lead managers and bookrunners for this deal are DBS Bank, HSBC, and OCBC Bank.