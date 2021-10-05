DBS, NTU tie up to help SMEs scale up in the region

DBS Bank and Nanyang Technological University (NTU) are collaborating to help Singapore's small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) scale up their businesses in the Asia-Pacific region.

They will offer the Enterprise Leadership for Transformation (ELT) programme in partnership with Enterprise Singapore.

It aims to support leaders of promising SMEs in developing business growth capabilities and entrepreneurship skills relevant for expanding their businesses overseas, they said in a statement yesterday.

The move comes at a time when firms are facing pressure to transform digitally.

DBS and NTU will also organise overseas immersion programmes once pandemic restrictions are lifted to connect local SMEs to the regional economy and business networks. It will focus on four business corridors: Singapore-Hong Kong, Singapore-China, Singapore-India and China-Hong Kong.

The inaugural cycle of the programme will begin this month.

Participants should be able to develop an actionable business transformation plan by the end of the one-year programme.

Modules will be taught by faculty and instructors from NTU, with senior DBS leaders supplementing the learning experience with industry perspectives through workshops, mentorship and networking.

About 30 Singapore SME leaders from a wide spectrum of industries are expected to participate in the 2021 cycle.

Mr Jeremy Mun, executive director and chief operating officer at electronics manufacturer Aztech Global, is part of the pioneer batch of participants of the ELT programme.

He said it "is timely as it provides useful frameworks to help chart our next stage of growth".

The full course fee is $31,886, but Singaporeans and permanent residents are eligible for 90 per cent funding.