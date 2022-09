DBS Bank on Friday announced the roll-out of self-directed crypto trading on DBS digibank, enabling the bank's wealth clients who are accredited investors to trade cryptocurrencies on the DBS Digital Exchange (DDEx) at their convenience.

For a start, about 100,000 wealth clients in Singapore will be able to trade four cryptocurrencies - Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Ether and Ripple - on DDEx for a minimum investment sum of US$500 (S$710).