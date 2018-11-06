DBS chief flags fall in mortgage business but outlook still upbeat

DBS chief executive officer Piyush Gupta said yesterday that the mortgage business is expected to slow down more than earlier expected.

The bank now expects new mortgage bookings to end at $2.5 billion for the year, slashing its property loan growth forecast for 2018 more deeply by $1.5 billion, he told reporters at the bank's third-quarter results briefing.

DBS, Singapore's biggest mortgage provider, had in the previous quarter cut its property loans growth forecast by $1 billion, given that this year's cooling measures are expected to hit sentiment. It had originally anticipated putting on about $4 billion consumer mortgages this year. The bank continues to hold a 31 per cent share of the Singapore housing loan market.

All in, DBS expects mid-single-digit loan growth this year. It also expects continued net interest margin progression through to next year. The asset quality is stable, though the lender expects moderate deterioration in the small and medium-sized enterprise portfolio as interest rates rise.

Mr Gupta expects the bank to be able to "approach" 13 per cent in return-on-equity next year: "Our own assessment is, we'll come in at 12.2-12.3 per cent ROE this year. We think we should be able to approach 13 per cent ROE next year."

The United States-China trade war's impact, meanwhile, has been mostly on market sentiment, and not the economy directly. "The outlook for next year continues to be quite favourable," he said. He also noted that China deleveraging is a concern, but is not significant.

The "angst" from trade tensions will not be as material as markets expect, given that the technology supply chains cannot be moved around so quickly.

"This doesn't happen overnight," he said, adding that even if there is a migration of trade and business out of China, it is likely to stay within the Asean region.

Yesterday, DBS Group Holdings also reported that third-quarter net profit rose 76 per cent to $1.41 billion, compared with $802 million for the same period a year ago, when accelerated allowances had been taken for weak oil and gas support service exposures.

The earnings slightly missed market forecasts, coming in 2.1 per cent below the average analyst estimate of $1.44 billion, according to Bloomberg.

DBS shares closed 66 cents, or 2.68 per cent, lower at $24 yesterday.

DBS said third-quarter allowances for credits and other losses also fell 71 per cent to $236 million, from $815 million a year ago.

For the period ended Sept 30, net interest income rose 15 per cent to $2.27 billion from an increase in loan volumes and net interest margin. Loans expanded 8 per cent to $340 billion, led by consumer and non-trade corporate loans.

Net fee and commission income was relatively flat, up 1 per cent to $695 million, as higher card fees and wealth management fees were offset by a two-thirds decline in investment banking fees.

Other non-interest income edged up 2 per cent to $407 million, bringing the total income to $3.38 billion, a 10 per cent increase from a year ago and a record figure.

Net interest margin, which is a measure of the difference between the interest income generated by banks and the amount of interest paid out to depositors, improved 13 basis points to 1.86, from 1.73 a year ago, in line with higher interest rates in Singapore and Hong Kong.

In a note, RHB Research analyst Leng Seng Choon said DBS earnings were "strong" and the growth trend of net interest margin is evident from the 13 basis points year-on-year widening.