Bank buys Citi's consumer unit in Taiwan

DBS Group has agreed to buy Citigroup's consumer business in Taiwan, making the Singapore bank Taiwan's largest foreign bank by assets.

DBS said in a statement yesterday that it will take over 3,500 staff in Citi's Taiwan business, which has 2.7 million credit cards, 500,000 deposit and wealth customers and 45 branches. DBS will pay cash for Citi Consumer Taiwan's net assets plus a premium of $956 million, which will be determined at the close of the deal that is expected in mid-2023.

