DBCS signs MOU wth trade associations to help transform businesses

The Design Business Chamber Singapore (DBCS) has started a new initiative aimed at helping transform businesses.

It involves promoting design thinking and innovation as a strategic driver for companies and encouraging collaboration so expertise and resources can be exploited.

A Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) underpinning the initiative was signed yesterday by DBCS and the Restaurant Association of Singapore, Singapore Business Federation, Singapore Furniture Industries Council and Singapore Manufacturing Federation.

The MOU covers three areas of collaboration - the Design Kitchen workshop, speed matching and sharing of speaking platforms.

DBCS will run its proprietary Design Kitchen workshop regularly for partners' members to introduce the concept of design thinking and ways that it can be rolled out in their businesses.

It will also link up with DesignSingapore Council (Dsg) to provide a speed matching platform for partners' members with a selection of certified design consultants.

The DBCS and its MOU partners will be able to share knowledge and advice at each other's conferences, workshops and talks on how to use design-led innovation as a growth strategy.

DBCS president Andrew Pang said: "We believe that by bringing the two communities onto a common platform, we can encourage the business community to be one that embraces design-led innovation as its key driver for sustainable growth."

DBCS is using an industry roadmap that is based on recent research conducted with various stakeholders to guide its work for the next three years.

Dsg executive director Agnes Kwek noted: "The MOU... will enable designers to collaborate closely with the business community. This is a significant milestone in unlocking the value of design in our SMEs."

Mr Ted Tan, the deputy chief executive of Enterprise Singapore, said: "Design thinking is a valuable tool to help companies come up with creative ideas and solutions, prototype... and test out the innovations and review the solutions.

"This is critical in helping companies to innovate and differentiate themselves to achieve competitive advantage.

"This MOU is a good example of how trade associations from different industries can collaborate to drive industry growth."