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Data centre REITs, related stocks slide as US imposes new rule on AI chip exports

The news followed the disclosure of an extramarital affair between Nvidia founder Jensen Huang and Megaspeed’s former top executive Alice Huang.

SINGAPORE – Singapore-listed data centre real estate investment trusts (REITs) and related stocks slid on Nov 17 after news that the United States will impose new rules on the export of AI chips.

However, analysts said data centre operators here should continue to benefit from underlying demand for artificial intelligence and cloud computing services.

This news followed the disclosure of an extramarital affair between Nvidia founder Jensen Huang and Megaspeed’s former top executive, Alice Huang, a Chinese businesswoman who is suspected by the US of being a Chinese spy. Megaspeed is a cloud computing provider based in Singapore.

Jensen Huang stepped down as Nvidia chief executive on Nov 12, while Alice Huang is believed to be in China.

The new rule announced on Nov 16 in the US aims to ensure that restrictions on access to sensitive US technology are not circumvented through remote computing arrangements, which may involve data centres in third countries.

This would add Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia and Brazil to a list of countries subject to export restrictions.

Companies would then need licences from the US Commerce Department to ship to those countries.

The effect would be to create a two-tier operating environment in Singapore: strict export licensing on local and non-US operators, while providing exemptions for USn cloud hyperscalers like Amazon Web Services, Microsoft and Google.

A joint media statement by the Ministry of Digital Development and Information and the Ministry of Energy, Trade and Industry said the authorities are studying the details of this new measure carefully and engaging affected companies to understand the potential business impact.

A Singtel spokesperson told The Straits Times in response to queries: “We are still assessing the implications, but expect the impact to be minimal.

“Our graphics processing unit business is a sovereign AI platform that serves Singapore only. Customers are largely public sector and research agencies, and no chips are being re-exported.”

Singtel added that of the 6MW capacity of its RE:AI platform, which provides sovereign cloud services, 4MW has already been installed, with the remaining 2MW being contracted.

“We will work with the Singapore Government to obtain the necessary clearance and licences,” Singtel said.

For its Nxera data centres, Singtel said “an insignificant amount of capacity” is contracted to neoclouds and this is not a material part of contracted revenue.

A neocloud is a specialised cloud computing provider built specifically for AI workloads, rather than general purpose enterprise services.

“Nonetheless, we will monitor any impact to customers and execute subsequent pipelines in a disciplined and gated manner,” Singtel said.

Singtel shares were up 1.8% at around 3.30pm on Nov 17. It closed 2.5% higher at $4.10.

But shares of ST Engineering, which designs and builds sustainable data centres, fell 2.3% in the day. It closed 1.9% down at $8.86.

Other data centre REITs also fell. NTT DC REIT, which trades in US dollar, fell 0.5%, while DigiCore REIT fell 2.2% and Keppel DC REIT fell by nearly 1%.

Analysts said that although these new US rules pose challenges, the structural demand for data centres in the region remains.

Ritesh Ganeriwal, Syfe group head of investment and advisory, said: “Singapore’s data centre REITs own assets well beyond South-east Asia.

“The new rules may cool demand from some customers in the region, but the structural demand for cloud computing and AI remains solid and runs deeper than any one group of customers.”

He added that the Singapore REIT market as a whole has already adjusted in 2026 with changes in the interest rate environment and that fundamentals such as rents on renewal have remained strong.

Saxo Singapore chief investment strategist Charu Chanana said Singapore’s data centre sector is not facing a demand collapse.

But the new US restrictions could make the next phase of growth more complicated, she added.

“The biggest risks are for operators dependent on Chinese AI customers, where licensing uncertainty could affect utilisation, expansion plans and financing,” Chanana said.

“Singapore remains an attractive regional data centre hub, but regulatory compliance and customer quality could increasingly determine which operators capture the next wave of AI investment.”

OCBC senior equity analyst Andy Wong also said that the immediate direct business impact on the Singapore-listed data centre players is likely to be relatively contained, although share prices may still come under pressure from weak sentiment across the board.

“We believe the new rules are more directly relevant to companies that purchase advanced chips or provide computing capacity to Chinese customers.

“The direct impact is therefore likely to be more limited for the Singapore-listed data centre players that primarily operate as landlords and infrastructure providers,” Wong added.

For instance, he noted that Keppel DC REIT has most of its power capacity already contracted, limiting its near-term reliance on incremental AI-related leasing demand.

It also gets most of its income from established global customers, including US hyperscalers, which should be less impacted by the new rules, Wong said.

“That said, there could be second-order effects if the rules lead to delays or cancellations in customers’ expansion plans, affecting both leasing demand and new data centre projects in the region,” he said.

Ben Chong, Phillip Securities senior research analyst, pointed out that the rule contains an exemption for qualifying US-headquartered end users, subject to reporting requirements.

This should preserve a channel for continued investment, although operators will need to assess how it applies to their customers, he said.

“We would therefore be cautious about treating the restrictions as a uniform reduction in demand across the sector.”

Eric Xiao, CMC Markets head of sales for Asia, said the new US rules hurt sentiment and add red tape, but they will not push earnings off a cliff.

He also noted that data centre REITs are landlords that rent out space and power, and their main tenants, US tech giants such as Amazon and Google, bring their own AI servers and are exempt from the new licences.

“Longer term, Singapore is still well placed. Data centres need lots of land, power and policy support, so few newcomers can break in.

“And with US building costs and political hurdles rising, global capital is looking outside America, to Singapore, Japan and the Nordics,” he said.