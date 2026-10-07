Crystal Jade closes four more outlets, cuts 120 jobs ahead of proposed sale

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Crystal Jade now has nine operating outlets in Singapore and a workforce of about 210.

SINGAPORE – Restaurant group Crystal Jade has closed four outlets in Singapore and issued termination notices to about 120 workers as part of a restructuring ahead of a proposed sale of the business.

The four outlets – three Crystal Jade La Mian Xiao Long Bao restaurants at Bugis Junction, Toa Payoh and i12 Katong, as well as Crystal Jade GO at Oasis Terraces in Punggol – ceased operations on Oct 6.

Advisory firm Kroll, whose representatives were appointed receivers over the holding companies of Crystal Jade’s Singapore and Hong Kong operations on Sept 29, said on Oct 7 that the restructuring measures identified for the Singapore business have been implemented.

The move leaves Crystal Jade with nine operating outlets in Singapore and a workforce of about 210.

Kroll said the workers whose services were terminated worked in the affected restaurants and certain corporate functions.

The affected employees will receive their salaries up to their final day of employment, and restaurant staff will continue to serve their applicable notice periods and will be compensated according to their employment contracts.

Kroll and Crystal Jade have been engaging the Food, Drinks and Allied Workers Union (FDAWU), an affiliate of the National Trades Union Congress, and other associations since Sept 30 to support affected employees.

FDAWU general secretary Sankaradas s S. Chami said: “FDAWU is heartened that we were approached to support affected union members and workers following the appointment of the receivers.

“We know this will be a difficult and uncertain time for affected members, workers and their families. Our focus is to ensure that members and workers are treated fairly, kept informed and received the support they need and do not have to navigate this period of uncertainty alone.”

The union is also working with NTUC’s Employment and Employability Institute (e2i) and employer partners to help affected workers access new employment opportunities, he added.

As part of these efforts, FDAWU and NTUC’s e2i curated over 400 job opportunities across the food manufacturing, food services, hospitality, and wholesale and retail sectors, and engaged employer partners to conduct on-site interviews for affected workers during the communications exercise. Employer partners included Paris Baguette, Neo Group Bakery and Din Tai Fung.

Representatives from FDAWU were present to assist affected union members, address their queries and provide guidance on available support schemes. In addition, care packs containing daily essentials and groceries were prepared for affected union members.

Separately, the group’s central kitchen in Singapore, Crystal Jade Food Manufacturi ng, which operates outside the scope of the receivership, ceased operations on Oct 5. This decision was taken by the company’s management as part of the group’s broader restructuring efforts.

The Kroll representatives do not expect further outlet closures in Singapore.