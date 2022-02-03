Crypto market vulnerable to exploitation

The boom in interest in cryptocurrencies has inevitably opened the market to exploitation, and crypto investors have not been spared.

A report released by blockchain data firm Chainalysis last month revealed that US$8.6 billion (S$11.7 billion) worth of cryptocurrencies was laundered globally last year, a 30 per cent rise from 2020.

In a separate report early last month, the firm also found that crypto crimes hit an all-time high of US$14 billion in value last year, up 79 per cent from US$7.8 billion in 2020. This comes as regulators worldwide stepped up efforts to fight money laundering and cybercrimes.

In Singapore, entities that provide services relating to digital payment tokens (DPTs), more commonly known as cryptocurrencies, are regulated primarily for money laundering and terrorism financing risks, as well as technology risks.

In a move to curb cryptocurrency trading by the general public, the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) issued new guidelines last month which prohibit DPT service providers from promoting their services in public areas here, such as on public transport, public websites, social media platforms, and broadcast and print media.

They are also prohibited from offering public access to crypto automated teller machines to facilitate the trading of cryptocurrencies.

In doing this, MAS said crypto trading is highly risky and not suitable for the general public.

The cryptocurrency growth has been faster than ever amid the Covid-19 pandemic, and market watchers have warned that the surge in popularity of crypto investing will continue to attract sophisticated scammers and see a comparable rise in abuse.

Mr Chia Hock Lai, co-chairman of Blockchain Association Singapore, noted that the record surge in crypto crimes last year came as total crypto transaction volume surged by five times, to US$15.8 trillion.

The rate of illicit activities over total crypto transaction volume remained low, at just 0.15 per cent last year compared with 0.62 per cent in 2020.

Said Mr Chia: "While legitimate crypto transactions have far outgrown that of criminal use, the risk to Singapore and its consumers being vulnerable as a node for crypto crime remains. Fortunately, Singapore is a very small market for crypto transactions and well known as having one of the most stringent crypto regulatory regimes, so the risk should be small.

"Having said that, consumer education and close collaboration between regulator and industry are some of the most effective ways to protect Singapore and its consumers, while staying open to the benefits of blockchain innovations."