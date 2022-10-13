Crypto hackers set for record year after looting over $4.3 billion

NEW YORK - Cryptocurrencies may have crashed in 2022 but they remain a digital cash machine for one potent constituency: hackers.

At least US$718 million (S$1.03 billion) has been stolen so far in October alone, taking the gross tally for the year past US$3 billion (S$4.3 billion) and putting 2022 on course to be a record for the total value hacked, according to blockchain specialist Chainalysis.

Most of the targets are so-called decentralised finance – or DeFi – protocols, which deploy software-based algorithms to enable crypto investors to trade, borrow and lend on digital ledgers without using a central intermediary.

Hackers have become adept at exploiting weaknesses in the security, coding and structure of DeFi marketplaces. And that is putting the onus on crypto players to find solutions given that DeFi is touted as important for crypto adoption.

"October is now the biggest month" for hacking activity in 2022, Chainalysis said on Thursday on Twitter, adding that bridges between blockchains are a big vulnerability too.

Two major exploits have roiled the crypto sector in recent days. One was a heist whereby a hacker spirited away about US$100 million from DeFi service Mango by manipulating the price of its token. The perpetrator wiped out depositors on the platform in the process.

Last week, two million Binance Coins – equivalent to nearly US$570 million – were effectively minted and taken by a hacker. About US$100 million was not recovered while the rest was frozen, according to a Binance statement.

DeFi platforms have become a frequent target of state-sponsored hacking. Earlier this year, Chainalysis estimated that North Korea-affiliated groups have stolen approximately US$1 billion of crypto from DeFi protocols. BLOOMBERG