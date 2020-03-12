Crude oil resumes slide after Saudis up ante in supply clash

Crude oil's rebound from its biggest crash in a generation faltered after Saudi Arabia said yesterday it would boost its production capacity even more, raising the stakes in a production clash with Russia and American shale producers.

Brent crude for May settlement fell 1 per cent to US$36.84 a barrel on the London-based ICE Futures Europe exchange as at 7.35am in London after being up as much as 6.7 per cent earlier.

West Texas Intermediate crude for April delivery dropped 1.2 per cent to US$33.94 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange after swinging between a gain of 5.8 per cent and a loss of 2.4 per cent.

Saudi Aramco yesterday said it was making maximum efforts to boost its oil production capacity to 13 million barrels per day (bpd) from 12 million bpd, after pledging to supply a record 12.3 million bpd next month in a massive increase. It did not specify when it would reach the higher capacity.

Oil had plunged as much as 31 per cent on Monday to its lowest level since the 1991 Gulf War, after Saudi Arabia and Russia ignited an oil price and supply war that threatens to overwhelm a market already reeling from the impact of the coronavirus outbreak on global demand.

Aramco had said on Tuesday it would supply 12.3 million bpd of crude to the market starting on April 1 - more than its current capacity.

Russia responded by saying it had the ability to add 500,000 bpd in supply.

Saudi Arabia has a bigger cushion of spare production capacity than Russia. The kingdom announced plans more than a decade ago to boost and sustain its capacity at a level of 12 million bpd, and it has worked to maintain that by expanding fields, including Manifa and Shaybah.

In the United States, President Donald Trump pitched a payroll tax holiday and relief for the travel and hospitality sectors to combat the virus' impact, while some Republican senators suggested a bailout for the shale industry.

The Trump administration's willingness to revive the economy comes after the disintegration of Opec+ and subsequent plunge in oil prices threatened the US shale industry and spurred an indiscriminate sell-off in markets already reeling from the virus.

However, investor hopes were tempered when Mr Trump did not appear at a White House briefing on Tuesday after promising a day earlier he would hold a news conference to announce major stimulus.

"The market rally based on Trump's economic stimulus alone is unlikely to be sustainable" given the amount of crude that will soon be hitting the market, said OCBC economist Howie Lee.

"Any meaningful rebound will either come from coronavirus fears fading away, or Saudi Arabia and Russia returning to the negotiating table."

Top Russian producer Rosneft PJSC is also planning to ramp up output next month, said a person close to the company.

Iraq and Nigeria have also said they would increase crude shipments next month.

BLOOMBERG