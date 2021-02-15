Crucial role oil giant plays in world a key driver for new ExxonMobil Asia-Pacific boss

Staying nimble and flexible is key to leading a major firm amid the Covid-19 pandemic, says ExxonMobil Asia-Pacific chairman and managing director Geraldine Chin.

Last year, Ms Chin, then responsible for product trading, sales and supply, saw how demand for jet fuel plunged to zero as Covid-19 brought the world to a standstill.

Fortunately, "the integration of ExxonMobil's manufacturing complex allows for jet fuel molecules to be directed to other streams, for example, into the production of diesel and petrochemical products", said Ms Chin, who took over from Mr Gan Seow Kee on Jan 1.

ExxonMobil's Singapore refinery is the firm's largest, with a capacity of about 592,000 barrels a day. The oil giant's biggest integrated petrochemical complex is also here.

Ms Chin, 55, said she felt humbled and honoured to take the reins at a time when the world is still battling the coronavirus.

"There remains uncertainties with the pandemic and business environment, so we are not out of the woods yet. But I believe in the strength and resilience of the ExxonMobil community as we work to overcome the challenges that lie ahead," she added.

Ms Chin noted how her team rose to the challenge amid the circuit breaker period last year and came up with innovative ways to reconfigure the company's production capabilities.

At its peak, its plant in Jurong Island was able to manufacture enough polypropylene non-wovens to support the production of an additional 300 million masks a month globally.

Ms Chin said that the important role the company holds in "providing the energy and products that support daily living and society's progress" keep her going.

In a wide-ranging interview with The Straits Times last week, Ms Chin also spoke about the importance of addressing climate change through reducing emissions, helping consumers reduce theirs and progressing energy solutions for the future.

In the light of the Singapore Green Plan 2030 unveiled last week, the country will develop new technologies for carbon capture, utilisation and storage, among others.

ExxonMobil has invested over $10 million is its partnership with Singapore Energy Centre - a joint research centre by Nanyang Technological University and National University of Singapore (NUS) - to assess low-carbon solutions.

Ms Chin said she is very excited about the recent announcement of her firm's new business - ExxonMobil Low Carbon Solutions - to commercialise the oil giant's portfolio of low-carbon technologies.

Singapore has been named one of the areas ExxonMobil sees as a hub for carbon capture.

The hub concept is to capture, transport and permanently store carbon dioxide generated by industrial activity in the Asia-Pacific.

Ms Chin, who has a bachelor's degree with honours in chemistry and a Master of Business Administration from NUS, has held various positions in her 32 years at ExxonMobil, including in retail, commercial and manufacturing here and in research in the United States.

Despite working in a male-dominated industry, she said she has never felt sidelined.

But sometimes, even though decisions could be made out of really good intentions, they could inadvertently result in women not always getting opportunities in their career, Ms Chin added.

She recalled how six months after her son was born in 1997, she was considered for a significant position.

There was a big debate among the managers trying to make the decision around the fact that she was a new mother and perhaps would not be ideal as the position required her to travel often.

Fortunately, some of the bosses suggested putting the offer to her and letting her decide if she could handle the job.

She took up the role, which she said contributed significantly to her development in the company.

Ms Chin noted that at ExxonMobil, talent comes first before other considerations such as gender.

Female leadership is a subset of a bigger trend of inclusion and diversity that she intends to focus on as the new boss of the oil company.