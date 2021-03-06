Crown Resorts inquiry upgraded to high-powered royal commission

SYDNEY • Western Australia upgraded an inquiry into Crown Resorts to a high-powered royal commission yesterday, saying it needed to ensure there were sufficient legal protections to investigate the casino operator.

The move means the company, a third of which is owned by billionaire James Packer, will face royal commissions in two Australian states simultaneously, just as it seeks to rebuild its management following a separate inquiry that saw its chief executive and a host of directors leave in the past month.

An inquiry into Crown's plans to open a new casino in Sydney last month found that it was unfit to hold a gambling licence, owing to allegations that it dealt with tour operators linked to organised crime, failed to protect staff jailed in China for breaking the country's anti-gambling laws, and had "dysfunctional" leadership dominated by Mr Packer.

The states where Crown already has casinos then announced their own inquiries, with Victoria choosing a quasi-judicial royal commission and Western Australia picking a less powerful format.

Before the upgrade to a royal commission, the Western Australian inquiry had the powers of a royal commission but the commissioner did "not have the immunities and protections afforded by the Royal Commissions Act", the state's Attorney-General John Quigley told reporters.

A royal commission would "provide the next state government with a thorough and independent examination" of Crown and the state's regulatory system, Racing and Gaming Minister Paul Papalia said in a statement.

The upgraded inquiry was called while the state government was in "caretaker" mode ahead of polls.

Crown chairman Helen Coonan said the royal commission was a chance for the firm to "detail the reforms and changes to our business to deliver the highest standards of governance and compliance, and an organisational culture that meets community expectations".

Royal commissions are Australia's most powerful type of inquiry, where investigators can compel witnesses to testify. They typically end with a report that may include recommendations for referrals to law enforcement agencies.

The Western Australia royal commission would be required to deliver its final report by Nov 14, Mr Quigley said, making it longer than the Victorian inquiry, which runs to August.

REUTERS