Cromwell E-Reit to invest in London, Frankfurt data centres

Cromwell European Real Estate Investment Trust (Cromwell E-Reit) has signed an agreement with its sponsor and Stratus Data Centres to co-invest in 50 per cent stakes in two European data centre projects.

The first project is a two-stage, 100 megawatt (MW) centre serving London. The 2.4ha site in the east of the city will be powered by renewable energy.

Negotiations with potential tenant operators are "well advanced", and construction is expected to be completed in 2021, the parties said yesterday.

The second project is on a 13.8ha site in Frankfurt. It has advanced pre-leasing deals and planning processes are underway.

It will be one of the largest data centres in Germany and Western Europe, the statement noted.

Meanwhile, Cromwell E-Reit's sponsor, Australia-listed Cromwell Property Group, has entered into a partnership with Stratus to invest in and manage the roll-out of a data-centre property platform across Europe and the Asia-Pacific through the new Stratus Cromwell Data Centre Fund.

Stratus is a member of private equity group EXS Capital, which has offices in Hong Kong, Singapore and the Cayman Islands.

This partnership combines Stratus's data-centre specialisation and EXS's Asian network with Cromwell Property's capital, funds management and real estate investment experience, noted a joint statement.

Stratus will be responsible for project development, leasing, design and construction.

Cromwell Property will be a cornerstone investor in the new fund, which is targeting an eventual gross asset value of over US$1 billion (S$1.4 billion), with 25 per cent of the portfolio already identified by the first two sites.

Cromwell Property will also source investment funding and then provide joint fund management and asset management once the projects are finished.

Mr Simon Garing, chief executive of Cromwell E-Reit's manager, said: "Data centres are a natural fit with our investment strategy and portfolio composition.

"The platform will also allow us to extract additional value through a number of potential data-centre opportunities within Cromwell E-Reit's existing 1.4 million square metre portfolio."

EXS and Stratus chairman Eric Solberg noted that the London and Frankfurt projects are "just the beginning".

Further projects have been identified in cities including Dublin, Milan, Tokyo, Manila, Jakarta and Mumbai, Mr Solberg added.

