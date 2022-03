SINGAPORE - All 22 crew members on board MTM Rio Grande, the stranded Singapore-flagged tanker at the Black Sea Ukrainian port of Mykolaiv, have been evacuated from the vessel, its ship manager told The Straits Times on Thursday (March 10).

On March 3, ST reported that the 46,700 deadweight tonne (dwt) tanker, which was due to load soyabean seed oil, had been stuck at the terminal since Feb 24, when Russia invaded the country.