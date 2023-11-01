Crane operator Tiong Woon upgraded by analysts amid upswing in contruction, oil and gas

Mainboard-listed heavy equipment operator Tiong Woon Corporation is beginning to catch analysts’ attention, with two local houses projecting a 70 per cent upside for the stock.

In a report released this week, UOB Kay Hian wrote that Tiong Woon is well-positioned to benefit from the upcycles in construction as well as oil and gas.

“Its outlook has turned positive on the back of a strong project pipeline,” wrote analyst John Cheong, adding that the company’s financial year (FY) 2023 earnings grew 38 per cent year on year and dividend doubled to 1 cent.

For FY2024, the investment house expects Tiong Woon’s earnings to grow 20 per cent year on year, driven by higher utilisation rates and healthy growth in crane rental rates.

UOB Kay Hian stamped a “buy” on the counter and projected a target price of 85 cents on the stock pegged at forward price-book value of 0.7 times.

The report comes barely a week after another investment house, Lim & Tan Securities, also upgraded Tiong Woon, and printed an 88 cents price target on the stock.

“TWC is a regional heavyweight in the heavy lift industry, currently trading at a significantly undervalued level,” wrote analysts Nicholas Yon and Chan En Jie.

“There exists a notable gap between the market’s perception and reality regarding Tiong Woon’s capabilities, which are on a par with international industry giants, yet remain relatively unknown. This presents a strong potential for a re-rating.”

The company recently unveiled a 38 per cent rise in net profit to $15.7 million for the year ended June 2023, compared with $11.4 million a year earlier. Revenue grew to $136 million, from $123 million.

Analysts point out that Tiong Woon, founded and lead by the Ang family, is one of the few publicly listed companies maintaining a positive outlook, driven by the upswing in the petrochemical and construction sectors within the region.

The company operates medium and heavy-duty cranes with a load capacity of up to 600 tonnes, which puts it in a league where it does not compete with the crowded 100 tonne capacity market filled with other players. This enables the company to make moves in the construction, oil and gas, petrochemical and infrastructure sectors, not just in Singapore but also in growing offshore markets such as India and Saudi Arabia.

“With construction projects in Singapore forming the bread and butter for TWC, regional and overseas petrochemical projects will be the nitrous to propel TWC’s profitability towards the previous high of $22 million last seen in FY2014,” Lim & Tan noted.

UOB Kay Hian added that being the 19th largest player globally, Tiong Woon had the capabilities to compete effectively against world’s leading multinational crane operators Mammoet and Sarens.

“Tiong Woon’s moat lies not just in its ability to provide large capacity cranes to suit the local market’s needs, but also in providing a range of solutions that are safe and timely to its clients,” UOB Kay Hian said.

“Tiong Woon’s heavy lifting and construction services, as well as its capabilities, have allowed it to compete in the international arena.”

Tiong Woon is currently trading at about 50 cents.