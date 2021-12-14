CPIB extends deadline for Keppel O&M to pay US$52.7m under conditional warning

SINGAPORE (THE BUSINESS TIMES) - The Corrupt Practices Investigation Bureau (CPIB) has extended the deadline for Keppel Offshore & Marine (Keppel O&M) to pay the balance sum of US$52.7 million (S$72 million) under its conditional warning by six months to June 22, 2022.

This is given that discussions with specified Brazilian authorities remain ongoing, said Keppel Corp in a bourse filing on Tuesday (Dec 14).

The new deadline comes after a previous 12-month extension to Dec 22, 2021, of the three-year period since the company accepted a conditional warning from the CPIB in 2017.

Keppel O&M was involved in a corruption scandal that took place between 2001 and 2014, with bribes totalling up to US$55 million.

Investigative proceedings by the Attorney-General's Chambers (AGC) and CPIB revealed that between 2001 and 2014, Keppel O&M had made corrupt payments to officials of Brazilian state-run oil company Petrobras and other parties.

Keppel O&M in 2017 reached a global resolution with the authorities in the United States, Brazil and Singapore.

As part of the resolution, Keppel O&M will pay fines amounting to US$422.2 million, to be allocated among the US, Brazil, and Singapore.

The company had then accepted a conditional warning from the CPIB. It had committed to pay US$52.7 million within 90 days from the date of the conditional warning, and a further US$52.7 million within three years from the date of the warning, less any penalties paid to Brazilian authorities during this period.

Shares of Keppel Corp ended flat on Tuesday at $5.18.