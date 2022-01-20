Covid-stressed Qantas tries to rip up crew deal after talks fail

SYDNEY (BLOOMBERG) - Qantas Airways applied to terminate a pre-pandemic deal with international cabin crew as it seeks more flexibility to help it recover from the aviation industry's worst-ever crisis.

Qantas said on Thursday (Jan 20) it has asked Australia's Fair Work Commission to end an agreement with long-haul cabin crew, calling the unprecedented step "a last resort to change restrictive and outdated rostering processes."

A proposal for a new four-year deal that included better pay and allowance was rejected by the Flight Attendants' Association of Australia and 97 per cent of crew who voted following six months of negotiations, the airline said in a statement.

The dispute underscores how airlines are being forced to change operating models - including slashing workforces and fleets - as Covid-19 weighs on global travel for a third year. Early recoveries in demand have been struck down by new variants, particularly Omicron. Qantas expects international operations to wallow at 20 per cent of pre-pandemic levels until April.

According to the Sydney-based airline, international crew are limited to working exclusively on Airbus A330s, or only on Airbus A380s and Boeing 787s. That means about 20 per cent of more than 2,500 staff can only work on a single aircraft type. Qantas wants everyone to be trained for all three, allowing it to switch planes on routes based on demand.

"We can't effectively run our business without the rostering changes we desperately need to properly restart our international network," Andrew David, chief executive officer of Qantas International, said in the statement. "We have to operate in a more agile and flexible way."

Terminating the agreement would put affected staff on lower pay and poorer conditions while a new deal is negotiated, but it won't result in job losses, Qantas said. The airline said it's willing to revive the offer that was rejected.

"The FAAA ran a scare campaign against the new deal, claiming it would mean redundancies and offshoring despite the fact that we're currently hiring new crew in Australia," Mr David said. "The union's default position is that the company can't be trusted and should always give more. That's simply wrong."

The flight attendants' union didn't return a call seeking a response to Qantas's announcement.

The Fair Work Commission should start dealing with the application in coming weeks, Qantas said. The airline has asked for the hearing to be expedited.