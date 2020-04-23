Covid-19 test maker's shares soar, prompting SGX query

Unusual price movements in the shares of cancer diagnostics firm Biolidics were flagged by the Singapore Exchange (SGX) yesterday.

The Catalist-listed counter surged by 54.6 per cent to hit 82.7 cents at around 10am before easing back to 72.5 cents - up 35.5 per cent - by the midday break.

About 79.7 million shares had changed hands by then, making Biolidics one of the most heavily traded by volume for the morning session.

Biolidics, which now has a market cap of about $139.3 million, requested a trading halt at 1.09pm, pending an announcement.

Its substantial shareholder Clearbridge Health also surged in the morning. Its stock had jumped 69.6 per cent to 26.8 cents by 10am but slipped back to 24.5 cents at midday, up 55 per cent.

SGX asked Biolidics yesterday if it was aware of any information not previously announced that might explain the trading.

Its latest regulatory filing was made on Monday, when it said it can now distribute its Covid-19 rapid test kits in the United States.

Earlier this month, SGX asked why Biolidics had disclosed the approval from the Health Sciences Authority (HSA) only on March 30 - at least a week after the HSA had announced it.

Biolidics replied that it became material to disclose the information only after it was certain the kits could be commercialised.

THE BUSINESS TIMES