Covid-19 flare-up in Europe casts pall over markets

It was a mixed week for markets with tech shares rallying on the back of positive earnings and an appetite for growth stocks, while the broader market appeared somewhat nervous amid a seeming resurgence of Covid-19 on several fronts.

In New York, the big board's Dow Jones index gave up 1.38 per cent, or 498.33 points, for the week to close last Friday at 35,601.98 points. The S&P 500, which is more representative of the broader market, was flattish, closing just 0.32 per cent, or 15.11 points, higher at 4,697.96.