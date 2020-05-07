Covid-19 curbs weigh down StarHub's Q1 gains

StarHub took a big hit in the first quarter and warned yesterday that travel restrictions and circuit breaker measures will take a toll on full-year revenue and profitability.

Net profit for the three months to March 31 fell 25.7 per cent from a year earlier to $40.2 million, while revenue dropped 15.2 per cent to $506.2 million.

Services turnover was down 8.9 per cent to $404.9 million with mobile, broadband and pay TV hit.

But the enterprise business posted a 13.9 per cent rise in revenue to $152.8 million on the back of a 136.8 per cent surge in cyber-security service sales to $62.4 million.

Operating expenses for the first quarter were reduced by 14.5 per cent year on year to $448 million.

Chief executive Peter Kaliaropoulos said the results "reflect the impact of Covid-19 and the early softening of the economic environment".

He added: "With border controls and movement restrictions, roaming, IDD and prepaid revenues have significantly reduced. Our enterprise business has also experienced some project and tender delays, coupled with longer sales cycles."

The coronavirus crisis is expected to have a material impact on revenue and profits for the year, "with expectations for revenue declines for most business segments at varying degrees", said StarHub.

It also withdrew all financial guidance for this year, citing the lack of visibility.

The telco said in February that service revenue would likely improve by 1 per cent to 3 per cent this year despite the pandemic, with higher turnover from cyber-security services expected to make up for lower mobile and pay TV contributions.

Despite the uncertain outlook, StarHub said it "remains fully committed to... its strategic initiatives".

These include setting out on its 5G joint project, closing the $82 million purchase of a stake in Malaysian business solutions firm Strateq and growing its enterprise business.

Singtel and a joint venture between StarHub and M1 were last week awarded provisional licences to build two nationwide 5G networks. They must start rolling out their standalone networks from January next year, with coverage of at least half the island by end-2022.

StarHub and M1 will separately offer 5G retail services to end users.

StarHub also noted that it will not need any refinancing until 2022. It also has enough credit facilities to meet working capital and funding needs, and expects to generate positive operating cash flow this year.