Cortina seeking to buy Sincere Watch

Luxury watch retailer Cortina Holdings, which carries well-known brands such as Rolex and Patek Philippe, has proposed to acquire rival Sincere Watch for $84.5 million in cash.

The proposed acquisition will provide Cortina with exclusive distributorship rights to the Franck Muller brand in 12 countries within the Asia-Pacific, said the mainboard-listed company in an exchange filing yesterday.

Shares of Cortina rose to close 3.86 per cent higher at $2.15 yesterday, after trading as much as 11 per cent up after the announcement.

Sincere Watch, founded in 1954, operates 18 boutiques, with a portfolio including Omega, Audemars Piguet, Panerai and Tudor.

It runs multi-brand retail outlets under the Sincere brand in Singapore and Malaysia, and under the Pendulum brand in Thailand. In addition, it runs boutiques for Franck Muller in Singapore and Australia, A. Lange & Sohne in Malaysia, as well as A. Lange & Sohne, Breitling and IWC in Thailand.

Cortina, on the other hand, started out as a small watch shop in 1972 at Colombo Court. Today, it has over 20 boutiques across Asia, including Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand and Hong Kong.

The deal will give Cortina access to Sincere's arsenal of brands, which can be distributed across 40 combined outlets and create operational synergies, said Cortina in yesterday's filing.

The acquisition will include Sincere Watch's several subsidiaries and an associated company.

The purchase price of $84.5 million represents a discount of about 0.2 per cent from the net tangible assets of the target group - Sincere Watch, its subsidiaries and the associated company - as at June 30.

Cortina intends to raise around 60 per cent of the sum from bank borrowings, and the remainder through internal resources.

As at Sept 30, the Cortina group had $279.3 million in current assets, including $122.3 million in cash and bank balances. It had current liabilities of $74.9 million.

Cortina recorded a net profit of $39.3 million for its financial year ended March this year. According to yesterday's filing, Sincere Watch incurred a net loss of $6.4 million for its 2020 financial year.

The $84.5 million purchase price also represents 25 per cent of Cortina's market capitalisation based on a share price of $2.04 - the weighted average price of shares transacted last Wednesday.

The proposed acquisition constitutes a major transaction under listing rules, thus requiring Cortina shareholders' approval.

Cortina said it has received irre-vocable undertakings from shareholders representing more than 50 per cent of the voting rights to vote in favour of the deal.

The proposed acquisition would mark the fourth change of ownership for Sincere Watch.

It was first sold by the founder's son Tay Liam Wee in 2007 to now-defunct Hong Kong fashion and luxury watch retailer Peace Mark Holdings at $530 million.

Two years later, a consortium including Mr Tay bought back the watch retailer at $112.7 million.

The company was subsequently sold to Hong Kong businesswoman Pollyanna Chu in 2012 for $232 million, with Sincere Watch (Hong Kong) later carved out and listed.

Sincere Watch owns 5.39 per cent of Sincere Watch (Hong Kong) as at end-March, according to the Hong Kong-listed firm's website.

The completion of the proposed acquisition is conditional upon Sincere Watch disposing of its entire legal and beneficial interests in Sincere Watch (Hong Kong) to an entity wholly owned by Mrs Chu, said Cortina in yesterday's filing.

