Coronavirus forces firms to try work-from-home model

HONG KONG/SHANGHAI • Thanks to the coronavirus outbreak, working from home is no longer a privilege, it is a necessity.

While factories, shops, hotels and restaurants are raising the alarm about plunging foot traffic that is transforming city centres into ghost towns, behind the closed doors of apartments and suburban homes, thousands of businesses are trying to figure out how to stay operational in a virtual world.

"It's a good opportunity for us to test working from home at scale," said Mr Alvin Foo, managing director of Reprise Digital, a Shanghai advertising agency with 400 people that is part of the Interpublic Group.

"Obviously, not easy for a creative ad agency that brainstorms a lot in person." It is going to mean a lot of video chats and phone calls, he said.

The cohorts working from home are about to grow into armies. At the moment, most people in China are still on vacation for the Chinese New Year. But as Chinese companies begin to restart operations, it is likely to usher in the world's largest work-from-home experiment.

That means a lot more people trying to organise client meetings and group discussions via video chat apps, or discussing plans on productivity software platforms like WeChat Work or Bytedance's Slack-like Lark.

The vanguards for the new model of scattered employees are the Chinese financial centres of Hong Kong and Shanghai - cities with central business districts that rely on hundreds of thousands of office workers in finance, logistics, insurance, law and other white-collar jobs.

One Hong Kong banker said he is going to extend an overseas vacation, as he can work from anywhere with a laptop and a phone.

Others said they are using the time typically spent wining and dining clients to clear their backlog of travel expenses. One said he has shifted focus to deals in South-east Asia.

"No one is taking meetings; my schedule is pretty empty," said Mr Jeffrey Broer, a venture adviser in Hong Kong. "One person e-mailed me: 'Shall we meet somewhere in February?'"

One of the most unsettling factors for employees is the fast-changing impact of the virus, which is prompting daily changes in corporate directives.

While the virus may test that theory on a wider scale, it poses an existential threat to another new business model - co-working spaces, which multiplied around big Chinese cities in recent years as property rents skyrocketed and tech start-ups boomed.

Some managers worry the office exodus will lower productivity, but there is evidence the opposite may be true. A 2015 study from Stanford University in California found that productivity among call-centre employees at Chinese travel agency Ctrip went up by 13 per cent when they worked from home, due to fewer breaks and more comfortable work environments.

"It will be a very tough time," said Mr Dave Tai, deputy director at Beeplus, a Chinese co-working space and bakery with 300 employees. The virus delayed the opening of its Beijing location and Mr Tai said it is almost impossible for him and others in his industry to work from home. Without customers willing to work in close quarters at the physical space, the business will die.

For many companies, instructing office workers to stay home only solves part of the problem. Many rely on factories, logistics companies and retail outlets that face their own disruptions.

For phone-case maker Casetify, 2020 was supposed to be the best year yet. Headcount at the Hong Kong-based company had surpassed 150 by the end of December, and it was aiming to double sales this year. But the spread of the virus from the city of Wuhan caused the factories in China that make its products to stay shut, and prompted Casetify to ask most employees to work from home. A new outlet in Hong Kong's airport lay empty. Sales in the city tanked.

"The show must go on, somehow," said Casetify CEO Wes Ng, who has been logging on with a laptop in an apartment he shares with his wife and 9-month-old son.

Casetify has 30 days of extra stock, but Mr Ng said there is no back-up plan if the factories do not reopen soon. It is a plight shared by thousands of other businesses in China and around the world.

Even for those who can do business by Internet and phone, the virus means there may not be much business to do. Bankers said initial public offerings and deals are on hold. Transaction value in the first 30 days of this year was half what it was the year before, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

"The worst is yet to come," said Nomura analyst Ting Lu in a research note. "We reckon the coronavirus could deal a more severe blow to China's economy in the near term, relative to Sars in 2003."

With factories shuttered and office workers staying home, many in China's service industry face a difficult time. The sector is much bigger than it was during the Sars outbreak, accounting for 53 per cent of the economy, up from 41 per cent in 2002. But without customers, many businesses are in limbo.

Shanghai gym owner Fenix Chen had intended to close his gym Hi Funny for three days for the spring festival. He has delayed reopening until Monday next week, in line with the city's recommendation.

"Most people in Shanghai are basically staying at home, avoiding public places," he said. So, he said he is encouraging clients to exercise at home while he posts instructional videos online. "If they do continue this habit, that's also important for our business after the virus blows over," he said.

