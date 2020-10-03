Cordlife board says chairman can fulfil duty while assisting with CAD probe

Cordlife Group's board has backed chairman and independent director Goh Jin Hian - amid investigations into the New Silkroutes Group that he recently ran.

Dr Goh, the son of former prime minister Goh Chok Tong, was chief executive of New Silkroutes until he quit on Thursday. However, he remains the firm's chairman.

The Commercial Affairs Department (CAD) is looking into a possible offence under the Securities and Futures Act.

New Silkroutes said on Wednesday that it believes this involves false trading and market rigging, in view of past share buybacks and stock purchases.

Dr Goh, 51, is one of the individuals assisting the CAD.

Cordlife's board - with Dr Goh abstaining - said yesterday that his assisting the probe "does not compromise his ability to fulfil his duty as the chairman and independent director of the company", based on the information it has.

It added that it will monitor the progress of the CAD investigation and make further announcements if needed.

The board said it will also ask Dr Goh to update it on the case, so it can comply with disclosure obligations under listing rules.

It noted that it believes the investigations are not related to Cordlife or its subsidiaries.

Besides Dr Goh, New Silkroutes finance director William Teo and its former chief corporate officer Kelvyn Oo are also assisting with the investigations.

Mr Oo, who left New Silkroutes in August, is an independent director of Catalist-listed energy company Teho International.

New Silkroutes appointed specialist orthodontist VicPearly Wong as its new chief executive on Thursday.

Separately, the High Court has approved the bid by two major bank creditors to fund Inter-Pacific Petroleum's lawsuit against Dr Goh, its former director.

Societe Generale and Maybank are seeking to recover at least US$156 million (S$212.8 million) in losses they claim were a result of Dr Goh's alleged negligence, according to court documents.

New Silkroutes shares closed up 4.67 per cent at 11.2 cents yesterday.

