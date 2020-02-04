Consortium offers $111m for bankrupt Forever 21

NEW YORK • A group including two of Forever 21 Inc's biggest landlords has offered to buy the bankrupt retailer for US$81 million (S$110.8 million), a fraction of what the international fashion pioneer was once worth.

The consortium of Simon Property Group, Brookfield Property Partners and Authentic Brands Group is seeking to buy substantially all of the company's assets, according to documents filed on Sunday in the federal bankruptcy court.

The so-called stalking horse agreement sets a minimum price for a proposed auction later this month. If no other bidders step forward, the consortium would be declared the winner.

Plans envision an auction process with a sale hearing requested today and approval of the winner no later than Feb 11. The buyers have the right to close and wind down certain stores and conduct going-out-of-business sales, according to the new filing. They are also entitled to a US$4.65 million break-up fee under some circumstances if the sale is not completed.

Forever 21 has struggled to raise money to exit bankruptcy, with potential lenders and buyers baulking because of poor sales and the founding Chang family's insistence on maintaining control.

It recently told suppliers in a letter reviewed by Bloomberg that it is short on cash and it could be forced to liquidate if a buyer does not emerge.

BLOOMBERG