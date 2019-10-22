Consolidation in offshore and marine sector will be good for industry: Analysts

SINGAPORE - A consolidation in Singapore's offshore and marine sector will give local companies a better chance to stand up to growing global competition.

The move will also go some way in solving the problem of shipyards here being underused, analysts said.

Temasek Holdings announced on Monday (Oct 21) that its wholly owned subsidiary Kyanite Investment Holdings intends to make a partial offer to acquire 30.55 per cent, or 554.9 million, of Keppel Corporation shares at $7.35 per share in cash.

The deal will give Temasek a 51 per cent controlling stake in Keppel, which Keppel Offshore and Marine (O&M) is a part of.

The $4.1 billion proposal fuelled years-long speculations that a merger of two major shipyards Keppel O&M and Sembcorp Marine is imminent.

Temasek has a 49.5 per cent stake in Sembcorp Industries.

Analysts told The Straits Times on Tuesday that a consolidation can mean better long-term pay-offs for the marine and offshore sector.

Operations will be more focused and leaner, which will lead to cost savings, they added.

But they acknowledged that talk of a merger is premature at this stage, considering that the Keppel deal is in such early stages.

Still, industry trends such as low oil prices, a shrinking market and the consolidation of shipyards in China and South Korea will mean that a merger of Keppel and Sembcorp's marine units is a priority for Temasek, analysts added.

CMC Markets analyst Margaret Yang said: "Temasek is in a very strong position to introduce M&A (merger and acquisition) among these companies, pending the completion of the Keppel deal."

SAC Capital senior research analyst Terence Chua said there is the fear that in a merger, one company may eat into the profits of the other, but in this case, there is little overlap.

He noted that Keppel has been focusing on Floating Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) vessels, while Sembcorp has been specialising in modularised LNG platforms, which are closer to shore.

This means that the two companies have complementary strengths, he said.

He also raised the possibility that Temasek might consider bringing ST Engineering's marine unit into the fold as well.

"Given Temasek's strong hand in all three entities, Sembcorp, Keppel and ST Engineering, they have the ability to bring all three units together," he said, pointing out that Temasek already owns a controlling stake in ST Engineering.

The marine unit in ST Engineering contributes to 9 per cent of the company's revenue in the last financial year, after its three other business segments, namely aerospace, electronics and land systems, he said.

It will make sense for Temasek to "just do it all together" if they were going to introduce changes and optimise cost and revenue, Mr Chua added.

KGI Securities Singapore research head Joel Ng said the merger between Keppel O&M and Sembcorp Marine can make better use of Singapore's scarce waterfront.

He said: "There is significant overcapacity of the shipyards."

Analysts said that the changes will also give Singapore companies a better fighting chance against the new bigger boys on a global level.

Nikkei Asian Review reported in August that South Korea's two largest shipbuilders, Hyundai Heavy Industries Group and Daewoo Shipbuilding and Marine Engineering, are pushing ahead with their plans for a merger.

In July, Seatrade Maritime News reported that China's two largest state-owned shipbuilding groups, China Shipbuilding Industry Corporation and China State Shipbuilding Corporation, are also planning to merge.

Mr Chua said that a merger will give the companies a good chance in going up against the competition.

He said: "Singapore has traditionally held a strategic position as a major trading and transportation hub in Asia and the world."

Shipyards in Singapore usually earn a higher profit from oil-based engineering projects, compared with their global competitors, because of how efficient they are, he added.

On Tuesday, Keppel's share price was $6.68, up 14.4 per cent from its closing price, while Sembcorp Marine's was $1.35, up 0.75 per cent from its closing price, as of 6.15pm.