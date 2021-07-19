Concerns over US inflation, Delta variant may keep lid on market gains

A combination of rising inflation and falling consumer sentiment overshadowed good earnings reports and strong retail numbers, injecting volatility into equity markets last week.

The Dow fell nearly 300 points during last Friday's session, resulting in a 180-point loss for the week to 34,687.85. Meanwhile, the broader S&P 500 slid 42.39 points to 4,327.16 for the week, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 274.68 points to 14,427.24.