Concerns on two fronts weigh down local shares

Singapore shares retraced some of their earlier gains yesterday, in another sign that the market remains tentative about a smooth return to normalcy amid threats of a second wave of Covid-19 infections and renewed US-China trade tensions.

Trading was also cautious ahead of the MSCI reweighting later in the day, with some stocks added or removed from global indexes, depending on their market value.

The Straits Times Index (STI) hit an intra-day high of 2,590.51 before closing at 2,587.81, down 23.50 points, or 0.9 per cent. About 1.44 billion securities, worth $1.18 billion, were traded. Decliners outnumbered advancers 243 to 171.

The STI has bounced off its low of 2,233.48 on March 23. Year to date, it is down 20 per cent.

But the sustainability of any rally remains doubtful amid the poor corporate outlook and weak economic data, even as countries look to reopen after months of frozen economic activity.

Confusion over Singapore Airlines' (SIA) rights shares and mandatory convertible bonds (MCBs) continued to plague retail investors. The rights shares and MCBs will start trading today.

Brokers reminded clients who have SIA in their central depository (CDP) that their rights should have been credited into the CDP account. They can choose to sell their rights in the usual way. Those who have used Central Provident Fund (CPF) or Supplementary Retirement Scheme (SRS) accounts to buy SIA rights shares or rights MCBs should check with their investment bank before selling them.

"Clients who have SIA rights or SIA MCB rights in your SRS or CPF, when you want to sell, you won't be able to sell; you won't be able to select CPF or SRS. Please sell it as cash trade and inform the trading representative to amend the contract to CPF or SRS," a remisier advised.

He added that all CPF and SRS amendments have to be done on the same day to avoid naked selling.

SIA raised $8.8 billion by issuing rights, and raised another $3.5 billion via a 10-year MCB issue. The national carrier's shares closed at $4.29, down 2.7 per cent, yesterday.

DBS led the top-value stocks, shedding more than 3 per cent to close at $19.35 on concerns that banks face a more difficult road post-pandemic.

Across Asia, markets ended mostly lower. Hong Kong fell 1.45 per cent and the Shanghai Composite Index eased 0.11 per cent, but the Shenzhen Composite Index gained 0.33 per cent. South Korea shares ended 0.68 per cent lower while Japan edged down 0.12 per cent.